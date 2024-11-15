Study Finds Exercising Like the Top 25% of Americans Could Add Five Years to Life Expectancy

New research suggests that exercising like the most active 25% of Americans could add an extra five years to the life expectancy of people over 40. Published in the *British Journal of Sports Medicine*, the study highlights the potential lifespan benefits of increased physical activity, using data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey and other sources. The researchers developed a model to estimate the impact of different levels of exercise on life expectancy, providing compelling evidence for the importance of regular physical activity.

While the study is observational and doesn’t prove direct cause-and-effect relationships, the findings point to a strong link between exercise and increased lifespan. The researchers emphasize that their results show even greater health benefits than previously believed due to more precise measurement methods. These findings underscore the value of prioritizing physical activity to potentially extend life expectancy and improve overall health.

To reap the potential benefits identified in the study, individuals would need to match the activity levels of the most active 25% of Americans. This group engages in physical activity equivalent to 160 minutes of walking at a normal pace (about 3 miles per hour) every day. If Americans over 40 could reach this level of daily activity, life expectancy at birth would increase from 78.6 years to nearly 84 years, translating to a five-year boost on average.

For those who are less active, committing to an additional 111 minutes of walking each day could have even more significant effects. According to the study’s estimates, this increase in activity could add nearly 11 years to the average lifespan. These findings highlight the dramatic impact that even modest changes in physical activity can have on long-term health outcomes.

This study is not the first to emphasize the health benefits of walking. Previous research has shown that walking just 11 minutes a day can significantly reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease, and certain cancers. Fitness trends like the “hot girl walk” and “fart walk” have gained popularity, encouraging more people to engage in walking as a simple yet effective form of exercise, offering both physical and mental health benefits.