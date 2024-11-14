Study Suggests Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Could Help Reduce Alcohol Addiction Hospitalizations

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain semaglutide, could benefit people struggling with alcohol addiction. The research focused on a large cohort of around 228,000 individuals in Sweden diagnosed with both alcohol use disorder and Type 2 diabetes. These drugs, typically prescribed for weight management and blood sugar regulation, were associated with reduced rates of hospitalizations related to alcohol use, pointing to potential benefits for people with alcohol addiction beyond their known effects on weight and diabetes.

Among the participants, 58.5% had been hospitalized for alcohol-related issues, but those taking semaglutide drugs were significantly less likely to be admitted for such problems compared to others. The study reported that while semaglutide decreased the likelihood of hospitalization for alcohol-related issues, it had no noticeable effect on the risk of suicide attempts. In fact, only about 220 hospitalizations occurred among the 4,300 people taking semaglutide, indicating a notable reduction compared to individuals who were not on the drug or were taking other medications for alcohol use disorder.

Dr. Markku Lähteenvuo, a psychiatric researcher, emphasized the importance of this finding, noting that current treatments for alcohol use disorder often yield limited success. He stated that additional treatment options are needed to improve outcomes for patients with alcohol addiction. This study contributes to growing interest in GLP-1 drugs, which include semaglutide and tirzepatide (another drug used in weight loss medications like Zepbound and Mounjaro), suggesting that these drugs could serve a dual purpose for those struggling with both obesity and substance use issues.

Interest in these weight loss medications has been rapidly increasing, especially as they are shown to reduce other health risks, such as the severity of COVID-19 and sleep apnea. However, the study’s release coincides with rising concerns from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about counterfeit versions of these popular drugs, urging caution as demand for Ozempic, Wegovy, and similar medications grows. This research supports the potential for GLP-1 drugs as versatile tools in managing multiple health issues, though additional research is needed to further confirm their effectiveness in treating alcohol use disorder.