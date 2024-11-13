Sharp Rise in Whooping Cough and Chickenpox Cases Hits Unvaccinated Children in Clark County

Clark County, Washington, is seeing a sharp rise in cases of whooping cough (pertussis) and chickenpox, with the majority of infections among unvaccinated children. Since early 2024, there have been 406 cases of whooping cough reported, with 168 in just the last two months. Additionally, 50 chickenpox cases have been reported this year, 23 of which were tied to school outbreaks in September. These outbreaks, according to local health officials, could have been prevented through vaccination, and they represent the highest number of whooping cough cases among all counties in Washington.

Health officials, including Dr. Alan Melnick, the Clark County Public Health director, have urged parents to keep their children’s vaccinations current, as immunizations are the most effective way to prevent these outbreaks. Whooping cough and chickenpox are both highly contagious diseases, with whooping cough spreading through respiratory droplets and chickenpox spreading through contact with infected individuals. Whooping cough poses particular risks to infants under one year, who are more susceptible to severe complications, while chickenpox can be highly disruptive, especially when it affects school environments.

The symptoms of these diseases are concerning. Whooping cough is marked by intense coughing fits that can last for weeks, while chickenpox begins with flu-like symptoms followed by an itchy rash of fluid-filled blisters. Chickenpox is contagious for up to two days before symptoms appear and remains contagious until the blisters have scabbed. When chickenpox outbreaks occur in schools, students without immunity can be excluded from classes for up to 21 days, impacting both their education and public health as the illness can spread to other vulnerable individuals.

This recent outbreak is part of a troubling trend in Clark County. Earlier this year, a spike in whooping cough cases was also noted, with 60 cases identified in June. The Washington State Department of Health has reported nearly 1,200 cases statewide, a stark contrast to only 51 cases reported by the same time last year. Clark County’s last significant whooping cough outbreak was in 2015, but this year’s numbers already exceed those from that outbreak, raising concerns among health officials about the spread of these preventable diseases.

Vaccinations remain the best defense against these outbreaks. For whooping cough, children are advised to receive five doses of the DTaP vaccine by age seven, and a booster (Tdap) is recommended for adolescents and adults. Although vaccinated individuals may still contract whooping cough, their symptoms are typically milder.

For chickenpox, two doses of the varicella vaccine are recommended, one in infancy and one around school age, offering 90% effectiveness in preventing the disease. Dr. Melnick emphasized the importance of vaccination as the school year and holiday season approaches, stressing that these highly contagious diseases could spread further without preventive measures.