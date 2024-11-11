Mpox Outbreak in Congo Stabilizes as Infections Plateau Amid Efforts to Contain New Variant Spread

Mpox cases in the Congo, where a new and more infectious variant was first identified, appear to be plateauing, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Although there has been a general rise in infections, the outbreak in South Kivu, where the variant spread among sex workers and miners in Kamituga, seems to be stabilizing.

WHO’s report highlights that testing remains limited, making it challenging to fully understand how the virus is spreading across the country. Despite this, the data suggests that the outbreak may be under control in some regions.

In Congo, the number of laboratory-confirmed mpox cases dropped significantly from nearly 400 in July to fewer than 100 in the most recent report. This decline is seen as a hopeful sign that the outbreak could be contained. Health authorities in the country are working toward eradicating the virus, with approximately 50,000 people immunized so far. However, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) estimates that 3 million doses of the vaccine will be necessary to stop the outbreak completely.

The Africa CDC’s director, Dr. Jean Kaseya, warned that the continent is still in the acute phase of the mpox epidemic, which has affected 19 countries across Africa. He emphasized that without additional resources, there is a risk the virus could become a global threat. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, has spread to other regions, including Burundi and Uganda, where cases are also rising. The virus has caused significant concern, with more than 46,000 suspected cases and 1,081 deaths reported across the continent.

In Burundi, the outbreak is being driven by the newer, less severe variant, which makes it harder for people to recognize they are infectious. In recent weeks, Burundi has seen more than 200 new cases each week, particularly among children and young adults. In Uganda, the virus is spreading primarily through sexual contact, with the majority of new cases being reported in adults. WHO continues to monitor the situation as the virus spreads to other parts of Africa, underscoring the need for greater vigilance and preventive measures.

Mpox, which was previously known as monkeypox, spreads through close skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals or contaminated objects. It typically causes visible skin lesions that discourage close contact. In August, WHO declared the rapid spread of mpox in Congo and other parts of Africa a global health emergency.

WHO plans to convene an expert meeting on November 22 to assess whether mpox still poses an international emergency. Meanwhile, the UK has reported the first case of the more infectious variant outside of Africa, highlighting the ongoing global concern over the virus.