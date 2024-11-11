British Columbia Investigates First Possible Human Avian Flu Case in Canada Amid Poultry Outbreaks

British Columbia (BC) health officials have reported a presumptive positive case of H5 avian flu in a teenager from the Fraser Valley who is currently hospitalized. If confirmed by Canada’s National Microbiology Lab, this would mark the first locally acquired human case of the virus in Canada. The BC government is investigating how the teenager was exposed, with the most likely source being an animal or bird. To date, no other individuals who came into contact with the patient have shown signs of illness.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s health officer, highlighted that while this case is rare, it is not unprecedented, as there have been other human infections with avian flu in the U.S. and globally. She stressed the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to pinpoint the exact source of exposure. BC health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in light of ongoing outbreaks in local wildlife and poultry populations.

In recent weeks, BC has seen at least 22 avian flu outbreaks at poultry farms, with additional detections in wild birds. Most of these outbreaks are linked to the ongoing migration season along the Pacific flyway, a major bird migration route. Similar outbreaks have been reported in the western United States, including Washington, Oregon, and California, raising concerns about the spread of the virus across North America.

Health officials in Washington state have reported 11 confirmed cases and three probable cases of avian flu among poultry cullers, workers involved in responding to the outbreaks. These human cases are believed to be linked to their exposure while culling infected poultry on commercial farms. However, no such cases have been reported in Canada so far. Furthermore, Canada has not seen any outbreaks involving dairy cattle, and there have been no detections of H5 in milk, indicating that the virus has primarily affected birds and poultry.

In the U.S., the spread of avian flu continues to impact the dairy industry, with the USDA confirming 18 new outbreaks in California dairy farms, bringing the state’s total to 277. The national total across 15 states now stands at 291 outbreaks. Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for farm workers in response to new information about asymptomatic infections and the need for better protective measures. The updates emphasize the importance of using personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure to the virus on affected farms.