Study Links Early COVID-19 Infections to Long-Term Cardiovascular Risks, Including Heart Attack and Stroke

A recent study has highlighted significant long-term cardiovascular risks for individuals who contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic. According to research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), patients who were infected with COVID-19 experienced an elevated risk of heart attack, stroke, and death for up to three years following their infection. This heightened risk was found in both individuals with and without pre-existing heart conditions. The findings suggest that severe cases of COVID-19 could serve as a new risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, raising concerns about the ongoing public health impact of the virus.

The study, published in the journal *Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology*, demonstrated that COVID-19 patients were twice as likely to experience cardiovascular events compared to those who never contracted the virus. For individuals who had severe cases requiring hospitalization, the risk was even higher, nearly quadrupling. These results point to the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19, especially in those who faced the virus’s most severe effects early in the pandemic. While the study calls for further research to confirm these findings, it highlights the urgent need for strategies to address heart health in post-COVID patients.

One of the study’s key findings involves the role of blood type in determining the severity of cardiovascular risk following COVID-19 infection. The researchers discovered that individuals with blood types A, B, or AB had a significantly higher risk of experiencing heart attacks or strokes after hospitalization for COVID-19, compared to those with blood type O, who appeared to have a lower risk.

This discovery is important as it suggests a potential genetic component that could influence how COVID-19 impacts cardiovascular health. It also opens the door for further exploration into the genetic factors that might make some individuals more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 complications.

The research team analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a large database of biomedical information, which included 10,000 participants who were between the ages of 40 and 69. These individuals had either tested positive for COVID-19 or been hospitalized with severe cases between February and December 2020. At the time, COVID-19 vaccines were unavailable, so all participants were unvaccinated. The researchers compared the outcomes of these COVID-19 patients to a control group of nearly 218,000 uninfected individuals, tracking their health over nearly three years to assess the long-term cardiovascular risks associated with COVID-19.

The findings showed that even among participants with no prior heart disease, COVID-19 infection significantly increased the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, or death. This increase in risk was particularly pronounced among those who had severe cases of the virus, underscoring the importance of considering COVID-19 as a new cardiovascular risk factor, akin to conditions like Type 2 diabetes. The study’s results suggest that healthcare strategies for patients who have recovered from severe COVID-19 should focus more on cardiovascular health prevention to mitigate these risks.

While the study presents compelling evidence of the long-term cardiovascular risks associated with early COVID-19 infections, researchers caution that there are limitations. The participants were primarily white, and it remains uncertain whether these findings would apply to a more diverse population. Furthermore, as the study only included unvaccinated individuals, future research will be necessary to assess the potential impact of vaccination on the risk of cardiovascular events.

Scientists also noted the need for further studies to investigate the relationship between blood type and COVID-19 outcomes, as the exact mechanisms behind this gene-virus interaction are not yet fully understood. These additional studies will be crucial in broadening our understanding of COVID-19’s impact on heart health.