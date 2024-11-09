Research Shows SGLT-2 Inhibitors Can Help Prevent Kidney Stones and Improve Diabetes Management

Research has uncovered that SGLT-2 inhibitors, a class of diabetes medications, not only help regulate blood sugar but also reduce the risk of kidney stones. Drugs such as canagliflozin and dapagliflozin are known to assist the body in flushing out excess fluid, which in turn enhances kidney function. Experts now recommend that these medications should be the first choice for doctors treating patients with type 2 diabetes, due to their broader health benefits.

Previously, SGLT-2 inhibitors were recognized for their ability to reduce the risk of early death and hospitalizations in diabetes patients by over 25%. New findings from Canadian researchers have further expanded the potential benefits of these drugs, showing that they can also prevent other complications associated with diabetes, including gout. This makes them a promising treatment option for diabetics aiming to improve their overall health and quality of life.

Diabetes, particularly type 2, affects millions of people worldwide. In the UK alone, over 5.6 million people live with diabetes, with the majority having type 2. This condition occurs when the body loses the ability to regulate blood sugar, leading to severe complications like blindness, heart failure, and kidney damage. Additionally, people with type 2 diabetes are more prone to developing kidney stones and gout, which can further impact their health and well-being.

Kidney stones are painful mineral deposits that form when the kidneys fail to function properly, a common issue for people with diabetes. The condition can place added pressure on the kidneys, making individuals with diabetes twice as likely to develop kidney stones compared to those without the disease. Similarly, gout, a painful joint disorder, occurs when uric acid builds up in the body due to kidney dysfunction, further highlighting the importance of maintaining kidney health in diabetes patients.

A study conducted by the University of British Columbia involving 20,000 diabetic individuals revealed that those who took canagliflozin or dapagliflozin were 30% less likely to develop kidney stones or gout. These findings support the growing argument that SGLT-2 inhibitors should be the primary treatment for type 2 diabetes. Despite the strong evidence of their benefits, experts like Professor David Strain of the University of Exeter point out that these drugs are not yet commonly prescribed as a first-line treatment for diabetes, although they should be.