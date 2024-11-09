Daily Pistachio Consumption Boosts Eye Health and Protects Against UV Damage, Study Finds

A recent study suggests that consuming just two handfuls of pistachios daily can significantly improve eye health, especially in older adults. The research, published in the *Journal of Nutrition*, shows that incorporating two ounces (57g) of pistachios into your diet can raise lutein levels, an antioxidant that plays a crucial role in eye protection.

Lutein, which is also present in smaller amounts in foods like carrots, kale, and spinach, helps safeguard the retina from harmful blue light. The study describes lutein’s protective function as acting like “sunglasses for your eyes,” filtering out high-energy light that can damage the eyes over time.

The study, conducted by researchers at Tufts University in the U.S., involved 36 participants aged 40-70. Half of the group was instructed to consume pistachios daily for a period of 12 weeks, while the other half did not incorporate the nuts into their diet.

The results were impressive, with participants who ate pistachios showing notable improvements in macular pigment density, a key factor in shielding the eyes from UV damage. These findings highlight pistachios as a simple, effective dietary addition for maintaining eye health in aging individuals.