Short Daily Bursts of Exercise Linked to Lower Blood Pressure, Reducing Heart Disease Risk by 10%

A new study published in Circulation by researchers from University College London and the University of Sydney suggests that short, daily bursts of exercise can significantly improve blood pressure. In this study, over 14,000 participants from six countries wore activity trackers as they engaged in various physical activities, such as walking, running, cycling, and stair climbing.

On average, participants spent most of their day in sedentary activities, with only 16 minutes of dedicated exercise. The researchers explored how swapping even a few minutes of inactive behavior for physical activity impacted blood pressure, discovering meaningful reductions when just five minutes of exercise replaced a sedentary activity.

The study found that integrating 10 to 20 minutes of additional exercise per day could potentially reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 10%. The researchers noted that high-intensity exercises, which increase cardiovascular demand, were more effective for blood pressure improvement than less intense activities, like slow walking.

Dr. Jo Blodgett, the study’s lead author, emphasized that incorporating even brief bouts of vigorous exercise—such as stair climbing or short cycling trips—into daily routines could lead to measurable health benefits. She reassured me that significant improvements in blood pressure could be achieved regardless of one’s fitness level.

High blood pressure, defined as readings consistently above 140/90 mmHg, is a serious health concern, affecting 1.28 billion adults globally and contributing to conditions like heart attack, stroke, and kidney damage. The condition involves elevated systolic and diastolic pressures, representing the force against artery walls during and between heartbeats, respectively.

The study highlights that while walking offers some benefits, more demanding physical activities provide the greatest reductions in blood pressure, addressing risks linked to hypertension in a world where sedentary habits and high-calorie foods are common.

Professor Mark Hamer, another senior author of the study, pointed out that this research differs from previous studies on structured exercise programs, as it measured the effects of natural, everyday activities on blood pressure. The findings suggest that active lifestyles with moderate to vigorous activities built into daily routines may be more sustainable and have lasting effects compared to regimented exercise programs that many individuals may not maintain long-term. The study reinforces the importance of regular, incidental exercise as a manageable way to help control blood pressure.

Cardiologist Ian Del Conde Pozzi, who was not involved in the study, noted that the findings support the established link between regular exercise and reduced cardiovascular risk. Exercise helps lower blood pressure, improves metabolic health, and supports weight management, all of which are essential for preventing chronic health conditions.

While exercise alone may not fully control blood pressure for everyone, it can significantly contribute to hypertension prevention when combined with a healthy lifestyle. Funded by the British Heart Foundation, the study underscores the critical role of physical activity in maintaining optimal health and managing blood pressure.