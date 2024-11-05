Semaglutide Shows Promise in Reducing Knee Osteoarthritis Pain and Improving Mobility

Semaglutide, known under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, has already demonstrated significant benefits for diabetes management and weight loss. Now, new research suggests it could also alleviate knee osteoarthritis pain. In a recent phase 3 clinical trial, a team of international researchers administered a 2.4-milligram weekly dose of semaglutide to participants with knee osteoarthritis and found it significantly reduced their pain, improved their ability to perform physical activities, and helped them lose weight, compared to a placebo group.

The success of semaglutide in this trial brings hope to millions suffering from knee osteoarthritis, a condition that is especially prevalent among individuals with obesity.

Knee osteoarthritis results from the deterioration of cartilage in the knee joints, leading to painful stiffness and swelling that can hinder daily activities. Obesity is a primary risk factor for knee osteoarthritis, so weight loss can naturally alleviate some of the pain. Researchers thus saw potential in testing semaglutide’s effectiveness against knee osteoarthritis, given its known success with weight loss.

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) that mimics the GLP-1 hormone, which is released when we eat, signaling satiety to the brain and reducing appetite. This effect not only aids weight loss but also appears to lessen knee pain due to semaglutide’s anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce immune system-driven inflammation and tissue damage.

In the trial, participants who received semaglutide experienced an average body weight reduction of 13.7 percent, compared to just 3.2 percent in the placebo group. Pain levels also dropped notably in the semaglutide group, with a decrease of 41.7 points on a 0-96 pain scale, versus a 27.5-point reduction in the placebo group.

For some participants, the improvement in pain was so substantial that they no longer met the study criteria for knee osteoarthritis pain. This significant improvement highlights semaglutide’s potential as an effective treatment for pain relief and functional improvement for those with knee osteoarthritis.

However, the study does come with some caveats. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of semaglutide, partly funded the trial, which raises the question of potential bias. Additionally, while participants received general advice on diet and exercise, there was no monitoring of adherence to these recommendations.

This lack of oversight means that lifestyle factors could have influenced the results. Another consideration is the cost of semaglutide, which is a relatively expensive medication. Furthermore, weight regain is common once treatment stops, meaning long-term adherence to the drug might be necessary for sustained benefits, posing both financial and logistical challenges for patients.

Despite these limitations, semaglutide shows promise as a future treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Existing treatments often have limited effectiveness or bring significant side effects, leaving many patients in a difficult situation.

Physical activity and weight management are often recommended to alleviate symptoms, yet the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis can prevent patients from exercising consistently. Semaglutide could potentially help break this cycle by reducing pain enough for patients to engage in physical activity, thereby creating a more manageable approach to weight loss and symptom relief.