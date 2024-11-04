Demand Outpaces Supply for Weight-Loss Drugs as Patients Turn to Cheaper, Unregulated Alternatives

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs, like Zepbound, Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy, are still in high demand in the U.S., but patients and doctors face hurdles in accessing them due to shortages and insurance limitations. These challenges, coupled with the high prices of branded medications, are pushing patients toward cheaper compounded alternatives sold by online pharmacies. Such compounding has raised concerns regarding the quality, safety, and regulatory oversight of these alternatives, as they are not required to follow the same reporting standards or receive insurance coverage.

Lilly recently reported lower-than-expected sales for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, partly due to supply chain issues as distributors were still working through prior stock rather than ordering more. This delay, along with limited advertising for Zepbound, contributed to a temporary dip in demand. Despite these logistical problems, demand remains high, and many patients are struggling to fill prescriptions consistently, with some needing to shop around at different pharmacies for available doses.

Doctors report that patients are especially frustrated with shortages of specific doses, like the 0.25 mg of Wegovy or 10 mg of Zepbound. Although the FDA removed Zepbound from its shortage list in October and listed Wegovy as available, limited stock still affects pharmacies, leading patients to seek alternative sources. Many are returning to these medications after being dissuaded by previous shortages, which suggests a sustained, if not increasing, demand for these treatments.

Analysts have observed that some patients are turning to compounded versions of these drugs, especially as regulations allow compounding of medications that appear on the FDA’s shortage list. However, once the drugs are off this list, pharmacies are expected to stop compounding them. Lilly and Novo are attempting to reduce this compounded market by addressing supply issues, but the FDA’s recent decision has allowed compounded versions to remain available temporarily due to ongoing reevaluation of drug supply.

The compounded market for weight-loss drugs has become a substantial, albeit unregulated, segment, with companies like Hims & Hers and Noom providing these versions at lower costs. Analysts estimate that as many as 2 million Americans might be using compounded alternatives, representing a significant portion of the demand. This trend underscores a growing gap between patients’ desire for accessible weight-loss treatments and the current healthcare and pharmaceutical systems’ ability to meet it, raising questions about long-term solutions for affordability and supply stability.