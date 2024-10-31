Evaluate the Impact of Weekend Warrior Exercise on Cognitive Health and Dementia Risk

A new study has found that people who only exercise on weekends, known as “weekend warriors,” have a similar risk of developing mild dementia as those who exercise more frequently. This research was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and involved a team of academics from Latin America and Europe. Their objective was to investigate whether the frequency of physical activity affects the likelihood of developing mild cognitive impairment, with the findings suggesting that even occasional exercise can be beneficial for cognitive health.

The research utilized data from the Mexico City Prospective Study, a longitudinal investigation that tracked the health of over 10,000 participants with an average age of 51. The initial surveys conducted between 1998 and 2004 assessed participants’ exercise habits, categorizing them into four groups: non-exercisers, weekend warriors, those who exercised regularly, and a combined group of the latter two. A follow-up survey from 2015 to 2019 evaluated the participants’ cognitive function using the Mini Mental State Examination, a common tool for screening cognitive impairment among older adults.

The results showed that weekend warriors were 13 percent less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment compared to those who did not exercise at all. Meanwhile, individuals who were regularly active exhibited a 12 percent reduced risk. These findings were consistent for both men and women, leading researchers to conclude that if all middle-aged adults engaged in physical activity at least once or twice a week, about 13 percent of mild dementia cases could potentially be prevented. Lead author Gary O’Donovan noted that many weekend warriors reported exercising for at least 30 minutes per session, with some even working out for an hour or more.

The study’s conclusions underscore the effectiveness of the weekend warrior exercise pattern, indicating that it can offer cognitive benefits comparable to more frequent workout routines. Researchers adjusted their findings to account for various factors that could influence the relationship between physical activity and cognitive health, such as age, sex, education, and body mass index. They believe that these findings could inform public health policies, especially in areas where time constraints make regular exercise challenging, thereby making weekend workouts a practical alternative for many individuals.

Experts have welcomed the findings, emphasizing the need for further research on physical activity’s effects on dementia, particularly in middle- and low-income countries.

While there is strong evidence linking physical activity to a decreased risk of dementia, other lifestyle factors, such as diet and smoking, also contribute significantly to cognitive health. With more than 55 million people currently living with dementia worldwide, and nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year, promoting effective exercise patterns is crucial for enhancing cognitive health and overall well-being.