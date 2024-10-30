Weight-Loss Surgery in Youth Shows Lasting Health Benefits, Reduces Obesity-Related Conditions Over a Decade

Young people with severe obesity who underwent weight-loss surgery at age 19 or younger showed continued weight loss and resolution of obesity-related health issues a decade later, according to a large NIH-funded clinical study. Participants, averaging 17 years old, underwent either gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. After 10 years, they sustained an average of 20% reduction in body mass index (BMI), along with significant reductions in common obesity-related conditions.

The study revealed a 55% reduction in type 2 diabetes, 57% in hypertension, and 54% in abnormal cholesterol levels among the participants. Notably, both surgical options produced similar outcomes. The observed reduction in type 2 diabetes was particularly striking when compared to adult populations after weight-loss surgery, which showed much lower rates of remission at similar follow-up periods.

These findings highlight the rapid progression of type 2 diabetes in young individuals, suggesting that bariatric surgery can offer substantial health benefits and long-term durability in youth. The results indicate that early intervention in severe obesity may lead to greater improvements than those typically expected in adults undergoing similar treatments.

The study, known as the Teen Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery (Teen LABS), was supported by the NIH’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) through various grants. This research is significant in understanding the long-term effects of bariatric surgery on adolescents, providing valuable insights for future medical approaches to treating severe obesity in young populations.

Data related to these findings can be requested from the NIDDK Central Repository. Dr. Voula Osganian, a pediatric clinical obesity program director at NIDDK, is available for commentary on this research, emphasizing the need for effective strategies to combat severe obesity among youth and the promising outcomes of surgical interventions.