COVID-19 Survivors Face Increased Risk of Heart Attacks and Strokes, According to Recent Cleveland Clinic Study

Recent research from the Cleveland Clinic highlights a troubling aspect of COVID-19: individuals who contract the virus may face double the risk of adverse cardiovascular events in the future, including heart attacks, strokes, and even death. This finding is especially concerning, considering that COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022. While many people may now view COVID-19 as less of a threat than during the height of the pandemic, this study underscores the long-term consequences that can follow infection.

The unique long-term effects of COVID-19, which can persist even after the acute phase of the illness has resolved, differentiate it significantly from other viral infections like the flu. Dr. Stanley Hazen, a leading cardiologist involved in the study, points out that there is growing evidence indicating that COVID-19 can increase the risk of serious cardiac events over time. Even three years post-infection, patients may still experience heightened risks for conditions such as heart attacks or strokes, regardless of their age, sex, or pre-existing cardiac risk factors.

Research also suggests that blood type may play a crucial role in determining the extent of cardiovascular risks following a COVID-19 infection. Dr. Gerhard Albrecht notes that individuals with blood types A, B, and AB—those that are not type O—are at a greater risk for adverse cardiovascular outcomes after contracting the virus. This connection may stem from genetic factors that influence the body’s response to COVID-19 and its complications, particularly regarding blood clotting and overall cardiovascular health.

To mitigate these risks, healthcare professionals emphasize the importance of vaccination. Studies indicate that individuals who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine experience a lower risk of stroke and heart attack in the aftermath of infection. Dr. Danielle Belardo suggests that while vaccination helps reduce some of the cardiovascular risks associated with COVID, further research is needed to understand the long-term benefits fully. In addition to vaccination, maintaining heart-healthy habits—such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction—can also be beneficial in safeguarding cardiovascular health.

Lastly, staying up to date with medical check-ups is crucial for individuals at risk for cardiovascular issues. Regular consultations with healthcare providers can help manage risk factors and discuss preventive measures. Individuals in good health should ensure they have annual check-ups, while those with a family history of heart disease or higher personal risk should prioritize visits to a cardiologist. Proactive health management and awareness of the long-term implications of COVID-19 are essential in minimizing the risk of serious cardiovascular events.