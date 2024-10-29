Approximately 25 Percent of U.S. Adults Suspect Undiagnosed ADHD Yet Few Seek Professional Guidance

A recent national survey conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine revealed that approximately 25% of U.S. adults suspect they might have undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This statistic suggests that about one in four adults in the country may be experiencing symptoms associated with this developmental condition. The rising number of individuals recognizing potential ADHD symptoms can be attributed to increased awareness and research surrounding the disorder, particularly its manifestation in adults and, notably, in women.

Despite the high percentage of individuals suspecting ADHD, the survey results indicate a concerning trend: only 13% of respondents have sought professional advice regarding their suspected condition. Dr. Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, underscored the importance of professional guidance, as symptoms of ADHD often overlap with those of anxiety and depression. Without proper diagnosis and treatment, individuals may receive inappropriate care, potentially exacerbating their condition rather than improving it.

The effectiveness of ADHD medications has become a focal point of recent research, with studies demonstrating that appropriate prescriptions can significantly enhance cognitive functioning and overall well-being. A review published in *Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews* examined both stimulant (methylphenidate) and non-stimulant (atomoxetine) medications, concluding that they effectively improve attention, impulse control, and working memory. Dr. David Merrill emphasized that these medications work by optimizing neurotransmitter levels and enhancing brain connectivity, addressing key issues faced by individuals with ADHD.

Supporting these findings, a Swedish observational study highlighted the life-extending benefits of ADHD medication, showing that individuals receiving treatment had a 19% lower risk of early death compared to their untreated counterparts. The study, which tracked the health of over 148,000 individuals with ADHD, indicated that effective treatment not only enhances cognitive functions but also improves the quality of life and reduces the likelihood of developing co-occurring mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

However, there are significant caveats associated with ADHD medication, particularly concerning dosage. A study published in the *American Journal of Psychiatry* raised alarms about the risks associated with high-dose amphetamines, which are commonly prescribed for ADHD. The findings revealed that doses of 30 milligrams or more were linked to an 81% increased risk of psychosis or mania. Researchers, including Dr. Lauren Moran, emphasized the need for careful consideration of dosage when prescribing stimulants, advocating for the exploration of alternative treatments that pose lower risks for patients, especially those already vulnerable to psychosis.