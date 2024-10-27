Pharmacist’s Viral Video Reveals Risks of Common Supplement Mistakes, Sparks Health Awareness

Pharmacist Ariana Medizade recently highlighted the risks associated with improper supplement intake in a widely viewed social media video. Her aim was to educate followers on “how to take supplements the right way” and to warn them about the dangers of common supplement mistakes. In her video, Medizade shares her personal recommendations and cautions against certain supplement practices, suggesting that some supplements should come with warning labels to ensure safe use. The video struck a chord with many, amassing over 138,000 views and sparking a conversation around safe supplement practices.

One key point Medizade emphasizes is the importance of taking vitamin D3 with vitamin K2. She explains that taking D3 alone could potentially lead to calcium buildup in the arteries, instead of directing it to bones where it’s beneficial. This can lead to calcification, a serious health risk. Health experts, including BetterYou, support her claim, noting that K2 works synergistically with D3 to improve calcium absorption in the bones and prevent artery calcification. They add that K2 and D3 are essential for other bodily functions, like blood clot regulation and muscle health, and are not easily sourced from diet alone.

Medizade also warns about the potential risks of taking St John’s Wort, a supplement commonly used to alleviate depression and anxiety, particularly when combined with other medications. She explains that St John’s Wort can interact with drugs like oral contraceptives and antidepressants, potentially causing side effects like breakthrough bleeding or even interfering with their effectiveness. This is due to a compound called a “CYP3A4 inducer,” which speeds up drug metabolism, reducing their potency. The NIH has also listed St John’s Wort as a CYP3A4 inducer, reinforcing Medizade’s concerns about its interactions with other medications.

Another recommendation from Medizade is to avoid taking zinc and magnesium simultaneously, as they compete for absorption and can limit each other’s effectiveness. Although both minerals are essential for health, Medizade believes that taking them together is a waste of resources. While BetterYou suggests that zinc and magnesium are generally safe to take together, it advises against combining high doses of zinc with copper, as zinc can inhibit copper absorption, potentially leading to deficiencies and even weakened bones. This underscores the complexity of supplement interactions and the need for careful timing and dosing.

The response to Medizade’s video was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers expressing appreciation for her insights. Her warnings resonated with followers, prompting some to reflect on their own supplement routines. One user shared a personal anecdote, linking their unplanned pregnancy to unknowingly mixing St John’s Wort with birth control—a testament to the importance of understanding supplement interactions. Medizade’s video highlights the necessity of informed supplement use, sparking a broader dialogue about the benefits and potential risks of common dietary supplements.