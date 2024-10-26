Enhance Your Fall Nutrition by Embracing the Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, many people prepare to carve pumpkins, often discarding the innards in the process. However, dietitian Caroline Thomason emphasizes that pumpkin seeds can be a valuable addition to your fall nutrition without requiring much effort.

The fall season is rich in various produce, such as pumpkins, squash, apples, and Brussels sprouts, all of which peak in flavor and nutritional value during this time. Seasonal fruits and vegetables provide fresher, more affordable options that are not only flavorful but also packed with essential nutrients, making them an excellent way to support health as colder months arrive.

Thomason highlights that pumpkin seeds are particularly beneficial for health. They are a great source of healthy fats, plant-based protein, and essential minerals like magnesium, which support muscle and nerve function. Additionally, they are higher in calories and fat than the flesh of the pumpkin, making them an excellent energy-boosting snack.

For those who may not have the time or inclination to prepare whole pumpkins, canned pumpkin is a convenient and nutritious alternative. However, for those who do decide to carve their jack-o’-lanterns, cooking the seeds is a simple way to utilize the entire pumpkin.

The preparation of pumpkin seeds is straightforward and requires minimal effort. According to Harvard Health, you can simply toss the seeds with olive oil and bake them on a sheet for about 30 to 40 minutes at 300 degrees. This process not only enhances their nutty and subtly sweet flavor but also ensures that you reap their nutritional benefits. Eating pumpkin seeds with or without their shells can provide different health advantages, as the shells add extra fiber to your diet.

While pumpkin seeds are a delicious and nutritious snack, moderation is key. Thomason advises being mindful of portion sizes, as snacking on pumpkin seeds can lead to increased calorie and fat intake. A recommended serving size is about ¼ cup, allowing you to enjoy their benefits without overindulging. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into various dishes, such as salads, soups, and trail mixes, can enhance their flavor and nutrition, but it’s important to keep track of how much you’re consuming.

Embracing pumpkin seeds during the fall not only reduces food waste but also enriches your diet with important nutrients. With a variety of fall produce available, pumpkin seeds can complement other seasonal foods and add a nutritious element to meals and snacks. By incorporating this simple ingredient into your diet, you can celebrate the season while prioritizing your health and well-being.