Join the 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Colorado for Safe Disposal of Expired Medications

The 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, offering residents in Colorado a valuable opportunity to dispose of expired and unwanted medications safely. Numerous drop-off locations will be available across the state, encouraging individuals to clear out their medicine cabinets. This initiative is vital not only for personal health but also for community safety, as it helps prevent the misuse of potentially dangerous drugs.

Dr. Melissa Miller, the director of Pharmacy Services, stresses the significance of removing medications from homes. She points out that many people store unused drugs in hidden places, such as back drawers in bathrooms, which can lead to unintended consequences. By participating in the Drug Take Back Day, individuals play an essential role in protecting their communities from the risks associated with medication misuse and abuse.

The event is scheduled for October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing a designated timeframe for people to bring in both prescription and over-the-counter medications. This is a proactive alternative to discarding medications in the trash or flushing them down the toilet, practices that can contribute to environmental harm. The Take Back Day promotes safe disposal methods that benefit both public health and the ecosystem.

Organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in collaboration with local agencies, this event occurs twice yearly, on the last Saturdays in April and October. Jonathan Pullen, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, highlights the importance of this initiative in preventing medication misuse. The collection of large quantities of unwanted medications at these events underscores the ongoing need for public involvement.

Since its inception, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has made a significant impact, collecting over 18 million pounds of medications nationwide. In the last event held in April, law enforcement agencies gathered around 670,136 pounds, with Colorado contributing 10,017 pounds. For those unable to participate this Saturday, the DEA offers year-round medication drop-off options, which can be found on their website.