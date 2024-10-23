New Guidelines Recommend Pneumococcal Vaccine for Adults Aged 50 and Older Ahead of Winter Season

U.S. health authorities have revised their guidelines, now recommending that adults aged 50 and older receive a pneumococcal vaccine. This change, approved by a scientific advisory panel and adopted by the CDC, lowers the recommended age from 65 to 50. The update comes ahead of the winter respiratory season to protect older adults from pneumonia and other severe infections caused by pneumococcal bacteria. CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated before respiratory illnesses typically rise in the colder months.

The advisory panel, which voted 14-1 in favor of the new guideline, expects doctors to follow the recommendation, and insurance companies are likely to cover the vaccine. Pneumococcal vaccine guidance is known for being complex, with previous recommendations targeting children under five, adults over 65, and individuals at higher risk for infection due to chronic conditions like diabetes or immune system weaknesses. The change simplifies the guidelines by lowering the age threshold for all older adults.

Pneumococcal bacteria are responsible for more than 100 types of infections, including severe cases in the lungs, brain, and bloodstream. Each year, the U.S. sees around 30,000 cases of invasive pneumococcal disease, with about 30% of these cases occurring in adults between the ages of 50 and 64. The risk of infection is particularly high for Black Americans, who tend to experience peak infections earlier, between ages 55 and 59, compared to white populations.

Currently, there are four pneumococcal vaccines available in the U.S., with the most recent being Merck’s Capvaxive, approved by the FDA this year. Priced at around $300 per dose, this vaccine protects against 21 strains of pneumococcal bacteria, including several not covered by earlier vaccines. It was specifically designed to address the strains most commonly causing severe illness in adults aged 50 and older, making it a vital option for the newly expanded age group.

Despite the progress, some concerns remain about the potential need for booster shots, possibly 15 years after initial vaccination. Additionally, new pneumococcal vaccines currently in development may lead to further updates to the guidelines. Dr. Jamie Loehr, chair of the CDC’s pneumococcal working group and the lone dissenter in the advisory panel vote, highlighted the challenge of keeping up with frequent changes in the vaccination recommendations, which have caused confusion over the years.