Washington State Investigates First Suspected Human H5 Bird Flu Cases Following Farm Outbreak

The Washington State Department of Health has reported that individuals who may have been infected with the H5 bird flu virus have experienced mild symptoms and received antiviral treatment. These are the first presumed human cases of the H5 virus being investigated in the state. Testing is still ongoing for other individuals who may have been exposed, and the number of cases under investigation could change as more information becomes available.

The possible infections occurred at a farm that had previously experienced an avian influenza outbreak among chickens. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and are working to determine if more people may have been affected. Additional testing is pending to confirm whether other farm workers or individuals in the area may have been infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that they are awaiting samples from Washington state to test for the avian flu. A team from the CDC has been dispatched to support the state’s efforts in assessing the health of workers involved in a depopulation event at the poultry facility. This step is part of a broader response to ensure the safety of those potentially exposed to the virus.

According to the CDC, there have been 27 reported human cases of the H5 virus in the U.S. this year. While bird flu primarily spreads among birds and other animals, it can occasionally infect humans, particularly those who come into direct contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids. Although the current risk to public health is considered low, the CDC is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with state health departments to track and manage any potential human exposures.