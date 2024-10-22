Germany Detects Mpox Case from Abroad, Authorities Monitor for Potential Risks

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a case of mpox contracted abroad, detected within the country. Despite this, the RKI does not believe the infection poses a higher risk to the general population. The institute is monitoring the situation carefully and may adjust its guidance as needed.

According to the RKI, close physical contact is necessary for mpox transmission, and no further details were provided about the specifics of the case. The RKI added that the currently available vaccines are likely to be effective against the clade I variant of the virus.

Infections from a different strain, clade IIb, have been reported in several countries, including Germany, since May 2022. The clade I strain, while now detected in Germany, is being closely watched as health authorities determine its risk.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency again in August, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo where a new variant, clade Ib, spread. This variant is considered more contagious and potentially more dangerous, though data is still limited.

Mpox symptoms include rashes, fever, headache, and muscle pain. Fatal cases remain rare, especially in nations with well-developed healthcare systems. While the situation is being closely observed, the risks posed by the new strain are not fully understood yet.