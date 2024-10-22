46 Employees Hospitalized in Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Maryland Seafood Distributor, Linked to Homemade Meal

A mass food poisoning incident occurred on Monday at NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup, Maryland, affecting 46 employees. According to the company’s statement, the food poisoning was traced back to homemade food prepared by an employee over the weekend. The Howard County Health Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter, and NAFCO clarified that the homemade food, not the company’s seafood products, caused the illness.

In the hours after the meal, nearly 50 workers displayed symptoms of food poisoning, prompting an emergency response. The affected employees were evaluated on-site and transported to hospitals for further treatment. Fortunately, none of the employees were in critical condition, and all were treated and released after being monitored.

NAFCO expressed concern for the health and well-being of the affected employees and wished them a speedy recovery. The company made it clear that the incident did not affect consumers or any other business outlets, assuring that it was an internal issue involving employee-prepared food.

To reassure the public, NAFCO emphasized that its products meet stringent food safety standards and undergo regular health inspections. The company reiterated that the safety of its seafood products and supply chain was not compromised by this incident, and all products remain safe for consumption nationwide.

Emergency responders from Howard County, along with teams from Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties, provided assistance at the scene. The prompt action of these teams ensured that all 46 affected employees received timely medical attention, with no serious cases reported. The health department’s investigation continues as the company cooperates with authorities.