Experts Urge Women to Adopt Healthier Lifestyles and Diets to Reduce Rising Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer is a major health issue, affecting one in eight American women, with the number of cases rising each year. Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, discussed the increasing risk on “Fox & Friends” and highlighted some key factors that contribute to breast cancer.

While the main risk factors are being female, aging, and genetic mutations, Saphier pointed out that external factors, such as toxins in food and personal care products, can also play a role in increasing breast cancer risk.

Western diets, rich in ultraprocessed foods, are particularly concerning, Saphier explained. Everyday products like shampoos and lotions may also contain harmful chemicals that could contribute to breast cancer risk. Although completely eliminating these risks is not possible, Saphier recommended that women can lower their chances of developing breast cancer through small, healthier lifestyle changes.

These changes include opting for better food choices, exercising more, and ensuring adequate sleep, all of which can improve overall health and reduce the likelihood of cancer.

Saphier stressed that small, gradual changes can significantly benefit health, without the need for drastic measures. She emphasized the importance of balance and moderation in daily routines. Breastfeeding, for example, is one effective way to lower breast cancer risk.

Research shows that every year a woman breastfeeds, her risk decreases by 4.3%, and there is a 7% reduction in risk with each childbirth. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol intake are other key lifestyle factors that can reduce breast cancer risk.

In addition to lifestyle changes, Saphier highlighted specific foods that have been linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. Spinach, which contains carotenoids, has been shown in large studies to reduce the risk of breast cancer by 28%.

Garlic is another beneficial food, with small studies suggesting that it can help suppress cancer cell growth. Blueberries, rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, are also recommended for their potential to lower the risk of estrogen-negative breast cancer, a more aggressive form of the disease.

Fatty fish, such as salmon, is another food that can help reduce the risk of breast cancer. Although Saphier doesn’t personally enjoy the taste of salmon, she makes it weekly due to its health benefits.

A large study involving 883,000 women found that regular consumption of fatty fish was associated with a 14% lower risk of breast cancer. Turmeric, a common spice with anti-inflammatory properties, is also known to reduce cancer risk and improve outcomes when used alongside conventional cancer treatments.

Lastly, Saphier emphasized the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer. While it is not possible to eliminate the risk completely, regular screenings, including mammograms, ultrasounds, or MRIs for women at higher risk, can help detect the disease early. Early detection, combined with a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet, gives women the best chance for effective treatment and improved survival rates.