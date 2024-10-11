Study Reveals Lasting Heart Attack and Stroke Risks from Severe COVID-19

A recent study published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology highlights the long-term cardiovascular risks associated with severe COVID-19 infections from the pandemic’s first wave.

Supported by the National Institutes of Health, the research indicates that individuals who experienced severe illness due to COVID-19 are at a significantly elevated risk of heart attack and stroke, with the potential for these risks to persist for up to three years. The findings suggest that the dangers posed by severe COVID-19 infections are comparable to those linked to type 2 diabetes.

The study specifically examined unvaccinated individuals who contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic’s initial wave in 2019 and 2020. The researchers found that the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, and death doubled for anyone who had contracted the virus compared to those who never had COVID-19.

Moreover, this risk quadrupled for individuals who required hospitalization due to their illness. Such findings underline the serious cardiovascular threats posed by severe COVID-19 infections, revealing a marked decline in cardiovascular health that has emerged since the pandemic began.

Dr. Hooman Allayee, the principal investigator of the study, emphasized the drastic change in cardiovascular mortality trends from 2010 to 2019, which were generally improving until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The onset of COVID-19 drastically reversed these trends, wiping out years of progress in cardiovascular health. This alarming shift underscores the severe impact COVID-19 has had not just as an acute respiratory illness but as a long-lasting cardiovascular risk factor.

Interestingly, the study also found a correlation between blood types and cardiovascular risks associated with COVID-19. Individuals with blood types A, B, and AB faced a heightened risk of heart attack and stroke, while those with type O blood appeared to have a reduced likelihood of such outcomes.

This connection between blood type and COVID-19’s impact on heart health reflects existing research linking blood type to various health risks, providing new insights into how the virus interacts with different biological factors.

Given the study’s findings, Dr. Allayee stresses the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 to mitigate these long-term health risks. Vaccination has been shown to lower the chances of heart attack and stroke, particularly within six months following vaccination or booster doses.

He urges anyone who has experienced severe COVID-19, especially those who required hospitalization, to engage in discussions with their healthcare providers about potential health hazards. Regular check-ups and staying current on vaccinations are essential to manage and mitigate these ongoing health risks effectively.