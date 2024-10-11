Measles Case in Monmouth County Sparks Health Alerts Following Possible Exposures

A resident of Monmouth County, who recently returned from international travel, has been diagnosed with measles and may have been exposed to individuals in Union and Monmouth counties for up to eight days before seeking medical attention at a Jersey Shore hospital last week.

The New Jersey Health Department released details on the patient’s movements, noting that they visited several locations during this time. Among these were Livoti’s Old World Market in Freehold on September 30, El Rancho Mexican Restaurant in Freehold on October 1, and multiple sites related to the International Longshoreman Association in Elizabeth from October 1 to 3.

They also visited Atlantic Health Immediate Care in Marlboro on October 6 and the Emergency Department at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on October 7.

As of Thursday, no additional cases of measles have been reported, but health officials are concerned due to the virus’s high transmissibility. Measles can spread easily when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes.

The recent case has prompted health authorities to issue alerts, especially given the rising trend of measles infections worldwide. In the United States, measles was declared eliminated in 2000, but vaccination rates have since declined.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that vaccination coverage among kindergarteners has fallen below the 95% threshold necessary for herd immunity, which could lead to increased risks for outbreaks.

In response to the growing number of measles cases, the CDC released a health advisory in March, highlighting a notable increase in both domestic and global measles incidents.

From January 1 to October 10, 2024, the CDC reported 267 confirmed cases across 32 states, many of which were linked to international travel and involved individuals who were not vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella. Children under five years old represented a significant portion of these cases, accounting for 41% of the reported infections.

The CDC also noted a worrying trend in outbreaks, with 14 outbreaks identified in 2024, a stark increase compared to just four outbreaks in 2023. A total of 70% of the confirmed cases this year are associated with these outbreaks.

The health department has informed the public that symptoms of measles typically appear within three to five days after exposure, but can manifest as late as October 29. Common symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that begins at the hairline and spreads across the body.

To prevent further spread of the virus, vaccination is essential. In New Jersey, the measles vaccine is required for children attending schools or daycare centers, unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons are obtained.

Given the current rise in measles cases, health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated to protect against this highly contagious disease. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining high vaccination rates to prevent outbreaks and safeguard public health.