Vermont Reports First Eastern Equine Encephalitis Death Since 2012 as Cases Rise and Health Officials Urge Caution

In Vermont, the Department of Health has confirmed a fatal case of the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus this year. A 70-year-old resident from Chittenden County was hospitalized in late August and died in September from the virus. This is the first EEE-related death reported in the state since 2012.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the test results this week, marking a concerning resurgence of the virus. This brings Vermont’s total confirmed human cases to two in 2023, with the first patient recovering after their infection in early August.

The two EEE cases in Vermont this year are the first since 2012, with the recent death being particularly notable. The virus has also been active across New England this season, with similar cases reported in neighboring states. EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that often goes unnoticed, as many infected people do not develop symptoms.

For those who do show signs, it typically starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. However, in about 5% of cases, the infection leads to severe complications, including encephalitis, a dangerous inflammation of the brain.

Despite the virus’s presence, there is no vaccine or treatment for EEE in humans, which makes it a serious health concern. Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and noted that the risk of infection is now lower than it was in August.

He emphasized, however, that Vermont residents should remain cautious as the virus can remain a threat due to fluctuating mosquito populations and changing weather conditions.

Dr. Levine also pointed out that while temperatures are dropping and mosquito activity may decline, the risk is not entirely gone. The virus tends to appear in cycles, with outbreaks occurring in certain years and then disappearing. The state’s flooding earlier in the summer, combined with warmer conditions, created a perfect environment for mosquitoes to thrive, increasing the potential for EEE transmission.

Although the immediate risk of infection has decreased, officials advise residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites. Dr. Levine reminded the public that mosquito activity can persist until a hard frost occurs, which has yet to happen in many parts of Vermont. He recommended avoiding outdoor activities after dark and using repellents to minimize exposure to the virus-carrying mosquitoes.