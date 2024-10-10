Rwanda Battles Marburg Fever Outbreak with Stringent Measures as Cases Rise to 58 and Deaths Reach 13

Rwanda is currently facing an outbreak of Marburg fever, a highly contagious and deadly disease related to Ebola. The outbreak, which was declared on September 27, has resulted in 58 confirmed cases and 13 deaths so far. Marburg virus, which is believed to be transmitted from fruit bats to humans, spreads through close contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.

The virus is known for its severe symptoms, including fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and in some cases, fatal blood loss. Most of the cases have been reported among health workers in six districts, particularly those bordering neighboring countries like Congo, Uganda, and Tanzania.

In response to the outbreak, Rwanda has been taking aggressive measures to control the spread of the virus. The country has implemented a comprehensive system to monitor contacts of confirmed cases, ensuring that no contact is allowed to leave the country. This daily tracking system, which has been widely praised by experts, is seen as a critical step in preventing further transmission.

Rwanda has also received 700 doses of a trial vaccine from the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute. These vaccines are being administered to health workers, emergency responders, and individuals who have been in contact with confirmed cases. Over 200 people have been vaccinated so far.

Jean Kaseya, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), has commended Rwanda’s handling of the outbreak. He emphasized that the risk of the Marburg virus spreading beyond Rwanda is almost non-existent due to the stringent containment measures in place.

Despite this, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel advisory, recommending people to reconsider non-essential trips to Rwanda. This move has been criticized by both Kaseya and Rwanda’s health minister, Sabin Nsanzimana, who argue that the advisory was issued without consulting the Africa CDC or Rwanda. They expressed concerns that the advisory unfairly punishes Rwanda for being transparent in its outbreak reporting.

Rwanda’s health minister, Sabin Nsanzimana, also voiced his disapproval of the U.S. advisory, describing it as unnecessary and counterproductive. He pointed out that Rwanda’s efforts to combat the virus include not just vaccination but also strict public health measures, such as suspending school and hospital visits and limiting funeral attendance for those who died from Marburg.

The country is also restricting home vigils for Marburg victims to reduce the risk of transmission. These measures demonstrate Rwanda’s commitment to preventing further spread of the virus, and the government continues to work closely with health experts to contain the outbreak.

Marburg fever is not new to Africa. The virus was first identified in 1967 after outbreaks in both Germany and Serbia, where researchers working with monkeys became infected. Since then, sporadic Marburg outbreaks have been reported in various African countries, including Tanzania, Angola, Ghana, and Uganda.

The virus, while similar to Ebola, has a higher fatality rate and no approved vaccine or treatment. Rwanda’s current situation is closely monitored by health agencies, and despite the challenges, the government’s response is viewed as strong. Officials remain hopeful that these efforts will keep the virus contained and prevent a wider epidemic.