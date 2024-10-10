CDC Reports 15.5 Million U.S. Adults with ADHD: The Struggles of Diagnosis, Treatment Access, and Telehealth

On Thursday, the CDC released new data revealing that nearly 15.5 million U.S. adults are living with ADHD, with more than half receiving their diagnosis in adulthood. ADHD is often misunderstood and overlooked in adulthood, leading to a long delay in treatment for many.

While a diagnosis can offer relief and validation, it also brings new challenges, especially when managing ADHD as an adult, particularly when family members, including children, are also affected by the condition.

Psychologist Russell Barkley refers to ADHD as “the most treatable chronic health disorder in the world,” emphasizing that stimulant medications can provide symptom relief for 80-90% of those affected. While these medications may have side effects, they are often better tolerated compared to other psychiatric drugs.

For many people, the medications help bring stability and improve daily functioning. However, recent drug shortages, caused by production limits imposed by the DEA and pharmacy stock issues, have disrupted access to these crucial medications for countless individuals.

The ADHD medication shortage has persisted for 18 months, with CDC data showing that 71.5% of adults who take stimulants experienced difficulties filling their prescriptions last year. For many, securing medication has become a time-consuming and frustrating process.

People have spent hours on the phone, driving across cities, and waiting in long lines, all to obtain the medication they need to manage their symptoms. The situation has proven exhausting and overwhelming for those who have the knowledge to navigate the system, but it is even more difficult for those unfamiliar with the process.

Before receiving a diagnosis and starting treatment, many adults with ADHD live chaotic lives marked by impulsive decisions, forgotten responsibilities, and strained relationships. Medication can significantly improve focus, self-control, and organization.

However, managing ADHD remains a challenge, especially for families with multiple members affected by the condition, as is often the case with ADHD coexisting with other disorders such as autism, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. Proper medication is crucial for managing these conditions, especially for children who need help focusing in school, making safe decisions, and staying safe in everyday activities.

In one notable case, a teenager went without their ADHD medication for three weeks due to the shortage, leading to a car accident, a speeding ticket, and missed school assignments.

This incident underscores the importance of medication in maintaining safety and ensuring functional daily living for individuals with ADHD. Without treatment, ADHD symptoms can lead to poor decision-making, accidents, and academic or professional failures.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant improvement for those managing ADHD: the expansion of telehealth services. Telehealth has made it easier for individuals to access treatment, including regular check-ins with healthcare providers and medication refills, without the need for in-person visits.

For families with multiple members requiring medication, telehealth has been an invaluable resource, saving time and reducing disruptions in daily life. However, the future of telehealth for ADHD management is at risk, as current regulations allowing telehealth services are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress or the DEA intervenes.

Telehealth has become an essential part of ADHD care, making treatment more accessible for many people, particularly those in rural or underserved areas where access to specialized ADHD care is limited. If telehealth is allowed to expire, millions of people could face significant challenges in accessing the care they need.

Without telehealth, individuals with ADHD may struggle to maintain their treatment, which can lead to worsened symptoms and even more serious long-term issues such as unemployment, substance use disorders, and a decreased quality of life.

ADHD is not just a neurodevelopmental disorder but a public health issue. Ensuring access to care, including medication and telehealth services, is critical for improving the lives of the millions of people affected by ADHD.

Policymakers must act to secure the future of ADHD treatment, addressing both the medication shortages and the potential loss of telehealth services. With better access to care and long-term solutions, individuals with ADHD can better manage their symptoms and lead more stable, productive lives.