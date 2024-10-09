Researchers Discover 161,979 New RNA Viruses Using AI, Opening New Frontiers in Viral Diversity Mapping

An international team of researchers has discovered an astounding 161,979 new species of RNA viruses, utilizing a cutting-edge machine-learning tool called LucaProt. This breakthrough, published in *Cell*, marks the largest discovery of virus species ever recorded in a single study.

The findings have the potential to revolutionize the mapping of the viral world, offering unprecedented insights into the diversity of life on Earth. Researchers believe this is just the tip of the iceberg, with millions of other viruses still awaiting classification.

At the heart of this discovery is LucaProt, a deep-learning algorithm designed to analyze complex genetic sequences. By processing vast troves of data, including extensive RNA virus genomes, the tool was able to detect viruses that had been previously missed or misidentified in public databases.

Many of these viruses were part of what scientists call “sequence dark matter”—genetic material too divergent for conventional methods to categorize. The AI-driven approach allowed researchers to efficiently organize and identify these elusive viruses based on their sequence and structural features, vastly speeding up the discovery process.

The newly identified viruses were found in a variety of extreme environments, including the atmosphere, hot springs, and hydrothermal vents, indicating the remarkable adaptability of viral life. These discoveries highlight not only the resilience of viruses in harsh conditions but also their potential roles in global ecosystems.

The researchers suggest that studying these viruses could provide valuable clues about the evolution of life on Earth and the broader virosphere. Their existence in such extreme environments also raises intriguing questions about the origins of viruses and their interaction with other life forms.

LucaProt’s AI technology has transformed virus discovery, providing a more efficient and accurate method than traditional bioinformatics techniques. These traditional approaches were slow and often limited in scope, unable to identify highly divergent viruses.

By integrating both genetic sequence and predicted protein structure, LucaProt offers exceptional sensitivity and specificity, enabling researchers to explore a far broader range of viral diversity. This technological leap promises not only to accelerate virus discovery but also to provide a deeper understanding of the complex viral world.

The study was made possible through global collaborations and funding from various organizations, including the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Fund.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to refine the LucaProt algorithm to further explore viral diversity and apply the method to other fields of biology, such as bacteria and parasites. With the potential to discover millions more viruses, this research is a major step forward in understanding the hidden and often overlooked viral life forms that populate our planet.