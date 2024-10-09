CDC Issues Level 3 Travel Advisory for Rwanda Amid Marburg Virus Outbreak, Urging Caution for Travelers

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Rwanda due to an outbreak of the Marburg virus, a severe and often fatal disease causing viral hemorrhagic fever. The Marburg virus, first identified in 1967 in Germany and Serbia, has recently surfaced in Rwanda, with cases reported in seven districts as of late September. The U.S. government, in collaboration with Rwanda, WHO, and other international organizations, is working to support efforts to control the outbreak.

Travelers are advised to reconsider nonessential travel to Rwanda due to the risks posed by the outbreak, with limited precautionary measures available. The CDC regularly issues Travel Health Notices, ranking from Level 1 to Level 4, to inform travelers of potential health risks. Currently, Rwanda is at Level 3, meaning there is a heightened risk to travelers.

While the risk of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in the U.S. remains low, the CDC is taking steps to monitor and prevent its spread. Starting in mid-October, travelers arriving in the U.S. from Rwanda will undergo public health entry screenings at airports in Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. to reduce the risk of importing the virus. These measures aim to prevent further transmission within the U.S.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health reported 56 cases of Marburg virus as of October 7, with 12 deaths. There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for Marburg virus disease, though the U.S. government has invested $365 million in developing vaccines and antibody treatments. Clinical trials for these treatments have already begun in Rwanda with approval from local regulatory authorities.

Marburg virus is highly deadly, with a fatality rate averaging 50%, though it can range from 25% to 90% depending on the outbreak and public health measures. Initial symptoms resemble other tropical diseases and include fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches, progressing to more severe conditions such as liver failure, shock, bleeding, and multi-organ dysfunction.

Preventing the Marburg virus requires avoiding contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, semen from recovered patients, contaminated items, and animals like bats and primates known to carry the virus. Public health authorities continue to monitor the outbreak and provide guidance to travelers and affected communities to mitigate further spread.