A new study published in *Rheumatology* by Oxford University Press on October 9 highlights the potential benefits of increased caffeine intake on heart health. The research focuses on vascular disease, which causes blood vessel damage and can lead to serious conditions like heart attacks and strokes.

People with inflammatory rheumatic diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are particularly at risk of vascular issues due to the diseases themselves and some of the treatments, notably cortisone-based medications.

Traditionally, doctors have advised patients to reduce vascular risks by avoiding common factors such as smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, while also limiting cortisone use. However, the study by researchers from Sapienza University in Rome offers a new perspective, suggesting that caffeine consumption might actively improve vascular health. Their findings indicate that caffeine can benefit endothelial progenitor cells, which play a vital role in repairing and regenerating the inner lining of blood vessels.

The research builds on existing knowledge about diets rich in vitamins D and A, and polyunsaturated fats, which are already known to help reduce inflammation. Caffeine’s potential to improve cardiovascular health has been debated, but it is recognized for its stimulant and anti-inflammatory effects due to its interaction with immune cell receptors. This study contributes to that debate by specifically examining caffeine’s role in enhancing vascular health in patients with inflammatory rheumatic diseases.

The study involved 31 lupus patients, none of whom had traditional cardiovascular risk factors. Through a week-long food questionnaire and subsequent blood tests, the researchers discovered that those who consumed caffeine showed better vascular health. This improvement was assessed through endothelial cells, which form the crucial inner layer of blood vessels and are essential for maintaining vascular function.

Lead author Fulvia Ceccarelli emphasized the need for further research to confirm these results. She suggested that longitudinal studies are necessary to fully understand the impact of caffeine consumption on the progression of inflammatory diseases. While this study provides initial insights, more comprehensive research is required to determine the long-term effects of caffeine on heart health in patients with conditions like lupus.