RHDV2 Outbreak Detected in San Juan County: Officials Urge Rabbit Owners to Vaccinate Amid Rising Concerns

The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV2), known for its high contagion rates and fatal consequences, has been detected in rabbits on Lopez and Orcas Islands in San Juan County. This confirmation came from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), after suspected cases were sent for testing, yielding positive results. The emergence of RHDV2 raises concerns as it previously resulted in the deaths of hundreds of both feral domestic and domestic rabbits in Island and Clallam counties back in 2019.

In response to the outbreak, the WSDA’s state veterinarian’s office took proactive measures by authorizing the emergency use of the Medgene vaccine for RHDV2 in 2022. This vaccine is now accessible to all veterinarians across Washington state, highlighting the urgent need for vaccination to curb the spread of this highly infectious virus. The availability of the vaccine is seen as a crucial step in protecting both domestic and wild rabbit populations from the devastating effects of the disease.

Given the highly contagious nature of RHDV2, WSDA officials emphasize the importance of vaccination as a key strategy for disease control. They urge rabbit owners to take immediate action to safeguard their animals from potential exposure. This includes avoiding interactions between domestic rabbits and wild or domestic feral rabbits, as well as elevating their hutches or bringing them indoors to minimize contact with potentially infected wildlife.

The detection of RHDV2 in San Juan County has sparked significant concern among rabbit owners and wildlife advocates. The WSDA’s guidance underscores the importance of vaccination and preventative measures to protect the health of rabbit populations in the region. The proactive response from state veterinarians aims to mitigate the impact of the disease and ensure the safety and well-being of both domestic and wild rabbits in Washington.