DRC Launches Vaccination Campaign to Combat Mpox Amid Rising Cases and Strain on Healthcare

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has started administering vaccines against mpox, a disease declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization two months ago. The vaccination campaign began in Goma, located in North Kivu province, where hospitals and healthcare workers have been overwhelmed by a potentially more contagious strain of the virus. The DRC has received 265,000 doses donated by the EU and the US to help combat the outbreak.

The DRC has been severely impacted by mpox, with over 30,000 suspected cases and 859 deaths, accounting for more than 80% of the cases and nearly all the deaths in Africa this year. All 26 provinces of the country have reported cases, underscoring the widespread nature of the outbreak. The high number of infections has placed immense pressure on the nation’s already strained healthcare system, as the country struggles to control the disease’s spread.

While most mpox cases and deaths in the DRC have been among children under 15, the current vaccine doses are being administered to adults, particularly those at high risk, including frontline healthcare workers.

Health Minister Roger Kamba emphasized that the campaign is prioritizing vulnerable populations. Muboyayi Chikayal, the health minister’s chief of staff, said strategies have been implemented to ensure that all targeted personnel receive the vaccine as part of the broader effort to combat the virus.

In the coming days, an additional shipment of 3 million doses approved for use in children is expected to arrive from Japan. These vaccines will help address the needs of the most affected group—children under 15—who make up the majority of the country’s recorded cases and deaths. The vaccination campaign is a critical move in the DRC’s efforts to control the outbreak and protect its population.