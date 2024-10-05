Dr. Helen Wall Warns of Rising XEC Covid Variant and Urges Vaccination Amid Tripledemic Concerns

Dr. Helen Wall, a healthcare expert frequently featured on BBC Breakfast, has expressed concerns about the emerging XEC Covid variant, which may outpace previous strains in terms of transmission. She highlighted on the program how the variant is significantly affecting people and is difficult to differentiate from common winter illnesses like colds and the flu. This resemblance is making early detection harder, and Wall emphasized the need for heightened awareness as respiratory illnesses typically rise during this time of year.

During an interview with the *Manchester Evening News*, Dr. Wall discussed the rise of XEC Covid cases at her clinic in the UK. She noted that the variant is causing flu-like symptoms, such as high fever, body aches, coughing, and headaches, which complicates its identification. Though it is still unclear if XEC is more contagious than previous variants, the similar symptoms can make it harder for people to distinguish between Covid and the seasonal flu, leading to potential misdiagnoses.

XEC is a new Covid strain that has emerged from the combination of two previous variants, with genetic similarities to Omicron. Dr. Wall explained that it is suspected to have a “growth advantage,” which could allow it to spread faster than other variants. She noted the difficulty in monitoring XEC’s spread due to the reduced availability of Covid tests, with the majority of testing now happening only in hospitals for the sickest patients. As a result, many cases in the general population may go unreported.

As the NHS prepares for a difficult winter, Dr. Wall raised concerns about the potential for a “tripledemic” involving Covid, flu, and RSV. She urged those eligible for vaccines to ensure they receive their jabs for all three illnesses. In particular, she highlighted the low vaccination rates in Greater Manchester, which may increase the risk of severe illness in the region if people remain unvaccinated.

Dr. Wall ended her message with a stark warning: those eligible for vaccines should take advantage of them to avoid severe illness or hospitalization. She stressed that skipping these vaccines could result in individuals regretting their decision later if they fall seriously ill, and emphasized the importance of vaccination to protect both individuals and the healthcare system during the challenging winter ahead.