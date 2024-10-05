Dirty Sodas Trend Gains Pop Culture Buzz but Raises Nutrition Concerns Over High-Calorie Indulgence

“Dirty sodas,” a trendy beverage that mixes soda with syrups, juices, and creamers, gained popularity in Utah during the 2010s and have spread across the U.S. through specialty chains like Swig, Sodalicious, and Fiiz. Recently, the drink has regained attention due to its appearance on the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where some cast members, including Demi Engeman and Layla Taylor, share their love for the drink.

For many, particularly in the Mormon community, these drinks serve as a fun, non-alcoholic indulgence. However, their consumption has raised concerns among nutritionists.

The rise of dirty sodas in Utah is likely influenced by the state’s large population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), whose religious guidelines discourage alcohol and drug use. This has led some people to embrace alternatives like dirty sodas as a permissible “vice.”

Cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have openly admitted to indulging in the sugary drinks, with Layla Taylor even stating she drinks a 44-ounce dirty soda almost daily, joking that it might shorten her lifespan.

However, nutritionists are less amused by the trend. Kim Shapira, a registered dietitian, warns that regular consumption of dirty sodas poses risks to both weight management and overall health.

While it may be acceptable to enjoy these drinks occasionally, incorporating them into a regular diet is problematic due to their high calorie and sugar content. Some large-sized dirty sodas can contain over 1,100 calories and 47 grams of fat, making them more indulgent than many might realize.

Even opting for sugar-free versions of dirty sodas isn’t much better, according to Shapira. While these options might reduce sugar intake, they still offer little to no nutritional value.

Frequent consumption of such drinks can displace healthier choices in one’s diet, which can negatively affect overall health by missing out on essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. As a result, these beverages should remain a rare treat rather than a daily indulgence.

Shapira emphasizes the importance of moderation and urges consumers to avoid relying on dirty sodas as a regular source of refreshment. Though it’s okay to enjoy them once in a while, healthier alternatives are readily available.

The key, she says, is allowing yourself flexibility without making a habit of indulging in empty calories. As with any indulgence, it’s about balance and making choices that support long-term well-being.