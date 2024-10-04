Tulsa Health Department Promotes COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines for Community Health

The Tulsa Health Department (THD) is actively promoting updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines as part of a strategy to prepare for the upcoming season. Julia Profit-Williams from THD highlights the importance of vaccination in mitigating the effects of these viruses.

Although the vaccines do not provide full immunity, they significantly reduce symptom severity, helping individuals maintain their daily activities and preventing further transmission within the community.

In particular, THD is urging individuals aged 65 and older to get vaccinated, given their heightened vulnerability due to weakened immune systems. To cater to this group, THD offers a high-dose flu vaccine that provides extra protection. According to CDC data from 2023, the impact of flu and COVID-19 is alarming, with over 300,000 hospitalizations for flu and more than 76,000 deaths related to COVID. This stark reality underscores the necessity of taking preventive measures seriously.

The THD is committed to raising awareness about the dangers posed by flu and COVID-19, especially considering the significant mortality rates associated with these illnesses in the United States. Profit-Williams stresses that while vaccination plays a vital role in reducing the health burden on society, maintaining good hygiene and safety practices is equally essential. This includes washing hands, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and wearing masks in crowded spaces.

In addition to vaccinations, the department is encouraging community members to adopt effective hygiene practices. Profit-Williams notes that while being vaccinated is crucial for protection, simple measures such as regular hand-washing can significantly help reduce the spread of these viruses. By fostering a culture of health and safety, the THD aims to enhance the overall well-being of the community.

To facilitate access to vaccines, THD is offering numerous opportunities for residents to get vaccinated. They accept most insurance plans and provide COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured individuals, with the flu vaccine priced at $25. For those who may not wish to receive vaccines, the THD suggests other protective actions, including proper hand hygiene and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through adequate rest and nutrition.