Democratic Republic of Congo Launches Urgent Mpox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Infections and Deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to initiate its mpox vaccination campaign this Saturday in Goma, according to Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba. This campaign comes in response to a significant outbreak of mpox that has seen nearly 31,000 infections and 988 deaths reported since the beginning of 2024. The government recognizes the urgency of addressing this public health crisis as part of a broader strategy to combat the virus’s spread.

Initially, vaccination teams will focus on the adult population in Goma, with plans to expand the effort to South Kivu, the province most affected by the outbreak. This phased approach aims to effectively target areas that require immediate attention. The government is committed to ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently to reach those who need it most, particularly in high-risk zones.

However, Minister Mulamba acknowledged the various challenges the campaign faces. Some regions, especially those with security concerns, such as occupied territories and displaced persons camps, present significant obstacles to vaccination efforts. These challenges led to a slight delay in the campaign’s launch, allowing time for essential training, planning, and community outreach initiatives to take place before vaccinations begin.

Aid organizations have expressed concerns regarding the vulnerability of displaced populations living in overcrowded conditions, where access to healthcare and sanitation is severely limited. These communities are at an increased risk for mpox, underscoring the importance of the vaccination drive. By focusing on these high-risk groups, the Congolese government aims to mitigate the outbreak’s impact and protect the health of its citizens.