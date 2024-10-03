Creatine’s Role Expands Beyond Bodybuilding, Offering Benefits for Athletes, Women, and Cognitive Health

Creatine has often been misrepresented as a steroid or a supplement exclusively for bodybuilders. However, recent discussions led by figures like Stanford professor Andrew Huberman have helped redefine its image. Dietitian Avery Zenker emphasizes that creatine is safe, effective, and supported by decades of research. This shift in perception aims to highlight creatine as a versatile supplement that can provide benefits to a diverse audience, far beyond just gym enthusiasts.

At its core, creatine is a natural compound found in our muscles and brains. While it can be obtained from food sources such as fish, red meat, and poultry, most individuals consume it through supplements, which typically deliver 3 to 5 grams per serving—much more than the 1 to 2 grams found in an ounce of fish.

Its primary association with athletic performance stems from its ability to provide quick bursts of energy during high-intensity activities, such as weightlifting and sprinting. Additionally, creatine aids in recovery by enhancing the body’s stores of phosphocreatine, which in turn increases the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a key energy source that helps reduce muscle fatigue.

The benefits of creatine extend beyond enhancing athletic performance; it can also play a significant role in improving body composition. For individuals aiming for a toned physique, creatine can help increase muscle mass relative to fat. This is particularly beneficial for older adults who may experience muscle loss with age, leading to an increased risk of falls and mobility issues.

Furthermore, the renewed focus on creatine includes women, who produce significantly less creatine naturally compared to men. For postmenopausal women, creatine supplementation can aid in maintaining muscle and bone density, especially when paired with resistance training.

Research is increasingly revealing the cognitive benefits of creatine, suggesting it can also support brain function. According to dietitian Joel Totoro, creatine may help improve cognitive performance during intense mental exertion or sleep deprivation.

Emerging studies are investigating its potential in alleviating symptoms of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, which are often linked to low energy levels in the brain. This holistic approach to health positions creatine as a multifaceted supplement that can benefit both physical and mental well-being.

While creatine is generally considered safe, proper dosing is crucial. Experts now recommend starting with a daily dose of 3 to 5 grams instead of the previous loading phase of 20 to 25 grams. Individuals with kidney issues should avoid creatine, as excessive intake can lead to high levels of creatinine, potentially posing health risks.

Common side effects, including bloating and gastrointestinal discomfort, can often be managed with increased water intake. It is essential for anyone considering creatine supplementation to consult with a healthcare provider, particularly pregnant or breastfeeding individuals and adolescents, as the effects on younger populations remain uncertain.