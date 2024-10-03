CDC Warns of Rising Overdose Risk From Counterfeit Prescription Drugs Sold Online, Linked to Fentanyl

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted public health officials and healthcare providers about the growing risk of drug overdoses linked to counterfeit prescription medications sold through online pharmacies.

This warning comes in light of evidence that many of these counterfeit pills often contain fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that has become the leading cause of drug overdoses in the United States.

The CDC cited alarming statistics, revealing that nearly 95% of websites offering prescription drugs online operate illegally. This information, sourced from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, highlights the widespread availability of unregulated pharmaceuticals and the serious risks they pose to consumers.

The prevalence of counterfeit medications sold online is a significant public health concern, especially for those seeking legitimate treatment for various medical conditions.

In a related effort to combat this issue, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against several illegal online pharmacies accused of selling counterfeit prescription pills to tens of thousands of individuals across the country. This legal action reflects a broader strategy to curb the distribution of dangerous substances and protect consumers from potentially life-threatening products.

In light of these developments, the CDC urges individuals to be vigilant when purchasing medications online.

They recommend avoiding pharmacies that lack proper licensing, do not require a doctor’s prescription, or offer steep discounts, as these are common indicators of illegal operations. Consumers should prioritize safety and seek legitimate sources for their medications to avoid the risks associated with counterfeit drugs.