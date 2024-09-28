Medical Professionals Warn of Potential Medication Shortages Amid Possible East and Gulf Coast Port Strikes

Concerns are rising among medical professionals about the potential disruption in access to critical medications due to possible prolonged strikes at East and Gulf Coast ports. According to Susan Thomas, chief commercial officer of LucyRx, a significant portion of medications consumed in the U.S. is manufactured overseas, a fact that many may overlook.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician, warns that a strike could impede the import of essential medical supplies and life-saving medications that are vital for hospitals and surgical centers, thereby jeopardizing patient care. Additionally, it could hinder the U.S.’s ability to export crucial medical products to other nations.

The root of these concerns lies in the stalled negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) regarding dockworker wages. The ILA, representing 45,000 dockworkers at various U.S. ports, has stated that its members are prepared to strike if a new contract is not secured by the looming October 1 deadline.

This situation poses significant risks across multiple sectors, as the affected ports, ranging from Maine to Texas, handle approximately half of the nation’s seaborne imports. Everstream Analytics reports that over 91% of containerized pharmaceutical imports and 69% of exports are processed through these ports.

Key locations such as the Port of Norfolk in Virginia and the Port of Charleston in South Carolina are essential to the pharmaceutical supply chain, with the former exporting a large volume of life-saving medications and the latter being a primary entry point for pharmaceutical imports.

Dr. Pat Basu, managing partner at Varsity Healthcare Partners, stresses that a strike could dangerously impact access to medications, especially since many healthcare providers have shifted to a “just-in-time” supply model that minimizes inventory levels. As a result, retail pharmacies may have only a five to seven-day supply of certain medications on hand.

To prepare for the potential fallout, patients are encouraged to keep a close eye on their medication supplies and consider ordering a 90-day supply when possible. Discussions with healthcare providers about alternative medications may also be beneficial, though such options are not always viable.

Dr. Tiffany Moon, an anesthesiology professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, emphasizes the importance of uninterrupted access to certain life-saving drugs, particularly for patients undergoing chemotherapy, where interruptions could have critical ramifications.

Specific populations, such as those needing insulin for type 1 diabetes or anti-rejection medications for transplant recipients, are at particular risk if access to medications is curtailed due to a strike. A lack of these essential medications could lead to severe health crises, such as diabetic ketoacidosis or organ rejection.

Medical experts are urging a proactive approach to safeguard the supply chain and ensure that patients maintain consistent access to the medications they depend on for their health and well-being.