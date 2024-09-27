New AACR Research Reveals Alcohol’s Role in Over 5% of Cancer Cases, Urges Public Awareness

New research from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) highlights the significant role alcohol plays in cancer development, attributing more than 5% of all cancer cases to alcohol consumption. Among modifiable cancer risk factors, alcohol ranks third, behind obesity and smoking.

Specific cancers linked to alcohol use include head and neck cancers, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and liver cancer. Importantly, alcohol consumption at an early age can increase cancer risk later in life, making early interventions critical.

Dr. Rajarshi Sengupta, lead author of the AACR Cancer Progress Report 2024, emphasizes that reducing or eliminating alcohol can significantly reduce cancer risks. By cutting back alcohol consumption, individuals could decrease the risk of alcohol-related cancers by 8% and the overall risk of all cancers by 4%.

Addiction psychiatrist Dr. Adam Scioli warns that despite earlier conflicting information suggesting health benefits from alcohol, it’s now clear that alcohol is a toxin affecting many organs and should be minimized or avoided.

Around 75,000 Americans are diagnosed with cancers linked to alcohol use each year. The risk increases with higher consumption in both frequency and volume. Scioli notes that while moderate alcohol use, as defined by the CDC, is still considered risky, any alcohol intake impacts the brain and various other organs. Even consuming less than one drink per day can raise cancer risks, contradicting the belief that moderate drinking is safe or beneficial.

Public awareness about the link between alcohol and cancer remains low, with 51% of Americans unaware of the risk. This is a significant issue, especially given the high number of people affected by alcohol use disorder.

Despite the recognized risks of smoking and obesity, alcohol has not received the same level of public attention, and this needs to change to reduce cancer cases tied to alcohol consumption.

Experts like Sengupta and Scioli advocate for increased public education, such as warning labels on alcoholic beverages and campaigns to raise awareness of alcohol’s risks.

Additionally, they call for effective clinical strategies to help individuals reduce or stop drinking, which could play a vital role in decreasing alcohol-related cancer cases and improving overall public health.