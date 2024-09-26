Experts Highlight the Importance of Proper Vitamin and Mineral Combinations to Optimize Supplement Intake and Boost Immunity

Experts emphasize that the effectiveness of vitamins and minerals can be compromised if not taken correctly. It’s crucial to not only remember to take supplements but also to pay attention to the order in which they are consumed. Research has shown that some nutrients work better in combination, enhancing their overall benefits. Therefore, understanding how to take these supplements effectively is key to maintaining good health.

The advice comes from nutritionists Madalena Vieira Costa and Sonia Sadique from Holland and Barrett, who aim to help individuals bolster their immune systems as the cold and flu season approaches.

They suggest that certain combinations of vitamins and minerals can be particularly beneficial in warding off illness during autumn and winter. By taking these nutrients in the right combinations, individuals can optimize their health and enhance their immunity.

Madalena Vieira Costa highlights that nutrients do not operate in isolation; they collaborate to support bodily functions and improve absorption. Some vitamins and minerals can hinder each other’s absorption if taken together.

As a result, while a general multivitamin may appear to be a convenient option, it may not address specific deficiencies effectively. Understanding these interactions can guide individuals in selecting the right supplements.

To support immunity against cold and flu, nutritionists recommend pairing magnesium with vitamin D. This combination is believed to provide enhanced support during the peak seasons for respiratory illnesses. Taking proactive measures, such as combining specific nutrients, can help individuals strengthen their immune defenses and potentially reduce the risk of falling ill.

For practical options, consumers can consider products like Vitamin D 10 µg Food Supplement available at Boots, which offers a cost-effective solution with 180 tablets per pack.

Additionally, the Seven Seas Complete Multivitamins for adults, available at Superdrug, provides an affordable option for those looking to improve their overall nutrient intake. By making informed choices about supplement combinations, individuals can better prepare their bodies for the challenges of the cold and flu season.