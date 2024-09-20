WHO Calls for Global Action on Health Challenges at UNGA79 Amid Rising Antimicrobial Resistance

During the high-level week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) from September 20 to 30, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) will urge global leaders to confront significant health challenges and invest in public health initiatives.

A key focus will be the second High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) on September 26, aimed at mobilizing action to combat AMR, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This meeting seeks to finalize a political declaration that emphasizes the urgent need for a coordinated global response to address the escalating threat posed by resistant pathogens.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, has warned that AMR could reverse decades of medical progress, potentially rendering treatable infections deadly again. His remarks highlight the necessity for an accelerated and unified international approach to this pressing health issue.

The discussions will emphasize that AMR is not confined to specific regions; it poses a risk to countries at all income levels, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies.

UNGA79 is occurring at a crucial juncture as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while striving to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Despite advancements, many health targets are off track due to ongoing humanitarian crises and climate challenges. Millions still lack access to essential health services, reinforcing the critical link between health and sustainable development efforts worldwide.

During the Summit of the Future on September 22 and 23, world leaders will discuss forging a new international consensus to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including health.

The anticipated Pact for the Future will address health priorities, with a strong focus on achieving universal health coverage. Throughout the week, WHO officials will engage in discussions covering a wide range of health issues, including digital health, maternal and child health, and the impacts of climate change on health systems.

In conjunction with UNGA79, WHO will host its first Investment Round, aimed at securing sustainable funding for its core operations from 2025 to 2028. Dr. Tedros and other leaders will highlight the importance of investing in primary healthcare to build resilient health systems capable of responding to ongoing and future health challenges.

Additionally, WHO will participate in Climate Week NYC, advocating for the recognition of climate change as a pressing health crisis, emphasizing that effective climate action is essential for safeguarding global health.