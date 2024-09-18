Increasing Flavonoid-Rich Foods Could Lower Dementia Risk by 28%, Study Finds

A recent study suggests that increasing the consumption of flavonoid-rich foods and drinks, such as berries, tea, and red wine, may reduce the risk of dementia by 28%. This finding comes as a significant global health concern looms, with the number of people living with dementia projected to almost triple to 153 million by 2050, placing immense pressure on health and social care systems worldwide.

While age and genetics are well-established risk factors for dementia, the study underscores the potential for dietary changes to play a crucial role in prevention. The research led by Queen’s University Belfast indicates that incorporating more flavonoid-rich foods into one’s diet could help mitigate the risk of developing dementia.

This dietary approach appears to be especially beneficial for individuals with a high genetic risk or existing symptoms of depression.

Flavonoids, which are predominantly found in plant-based foods, are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. These compounds are linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and have been associated with improved cognitive function.

The study’s findings, published in JAMA Network Open, highlight the potential of these benefits in reducing dementia risk.

According to Prof. Aedin Cassidy, the lead researcher, consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods daily was correlated with a significant reduction in dementia risk. This research, which analyzed dietary data from over 120,000 adults aged 40 to 70, emphasizes the value of dietary interventions in managing and potentially delaying dementia, particularly in high-risk populations.

The Lancet Commission on Dementia recently supported the idea of addressing modifiable risk factors to prevent or delay dementia. Their report identified 14 such factors, including some newly recognized risks like high LDL cholesterol and untreated vision loss.

The report emphasizes that reducing these risks, alongside maintaining a healthy diet, could significantly impact the prevalence of dementia and improve overall public health.