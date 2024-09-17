Survey Shows U.S. Adults Hesitant About Fall Vaccines Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses

A recent survey has revealed that many U.S. adults are reluctant to receive recommended vaccines this fall. According to the poll of 1,006 participants, only 43% of respondents have already gotten or intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, a slight majority, 56%, have either received or plan to get the flu shot this season.

The survey also indicated that 37% of individuals who were previously vaccinated are considering skipping their shots this year. Furthermore, around one-third of those surveyed believe they do not need any of the vaccines, including those for flu, COVID, RSV, or pneumococcal pneumonia.

The survey, conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in mid-August 2024, highlights a trend of vaccine hesitancy, particularly among younger adults. Older adults, aged 65 and above, are more likely to adhere to recommended immunizations.

This hesitancy comes at a critical time as the U.S. enters the respiratory virus season, which includes threats from flu, COVID-19, and RSV. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the upcoming season, but misinformation about vaccinations persists.

Dr. Nora Colburn from Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital emphasized the importance of vaccines in preventing serious illness and death, especially for older adults, those with chronic conditions, and pregnant individuals. Despite the benefits of vaccines, there remains a significant amount of misinformation that undermines public trust and willingness to get vaccinated.

Dr. Jacob Glanville of Centivax commented on the survey results, noting that vaccine hesitancy is not surprising given recent vaccine mandates and the broad administration of childhood vaccines.

He pointed out that the flu vaccine uptake is slightly above average, while COVID-19 vaccination rates are lower, potentially due to unclear public messaging about post-pandemic COVID treatment and fatigue from previous vaccine efforts.

Dr. Marc Siegel of NYU Langone Medical Center expressed concern over the survey’s findings, stressing the importance of annual boosters for high-risk groups to maintain protection against waning vaccine efficacy.

He highlighted the potential severity of the flu season and the continued high activity of COVID-19, including a new variant. Dr. Paul Offit from the Vaccine Education Center also emphasized the need for vaccines for the elderly, immunocompromised, and those at risk for long-term COVID.

The CDC has recommended vaccinations for various groups, including influenza and COVID-19 for everyone aged 6 months and older, RSV for older adults and pregnant women, and pneumococcal vaccines for young children and seniors.