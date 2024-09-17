Study Predicts Sharp Increase in Antibiotic-Resistant Infections, Projecting 70% Rise in Deaths by 2050

A recent study projects a significant rise in deaths from infections resistant to antibiotics, with a nearly 70% increase expected by 2050. The study, published in The Lancet, anticipates over 39 million deaths globally from antimicrobial resistance (AMR) between 2025 and 2050. AMR occurs when pathogens like bacteria and fungi evolve to withstand medications designed to eliminate them, posing a severe public health challenge.

The World Health Organization labels AMR as a major global threat, driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics across humans, animals, and plants. The new study underscores a worsening trend in AMR, with significant attention needed on developing new antibiotics and improving antibiotic stewardship to address this growing issue, according to Dr. Chris Murray from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The study, based on data from 1990 to 2021 across 204 countries, highlights a concerning demographic shift. While deaths from AMR among children under 5 have decreased by over 50%, there has been an 80% increase among adults aged 70 and older. This trend is expected to continue, reflecting the increased susceptibility of older adults to severe infections and the success of vaccination and sanitation efforts in younger populations.

The research identifies methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) as a major contributor to the AMR burden, with attributable deaths nearly doubling from 57,200 in 1990 to 130,000 in 2021. Projections for 2050 suggest a sharp rise in AMR-related deaths unless significant improvements are made in healthcare access, the development of potent antibiotics, and overall infection management.

The study forecasts that, without intervention, AMR could lead to 1.9 million deaths by 2050, with an additional 8.2 million deaths associated with AMR. Regions like South Asia, Latin America, and sub-Saharan Africa are particularly vulnerable due to limited access to quality healthcare and antibiotics. However, enhanced healthcare access could prevent up to 92 million deaths, and new antibiotics could avert around 11 million deaths.

Experts, including Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, emphasize the importance of investing in new treatments and improving global health infrastructure. The study’s comprehensive data, while valuable, may not fully account for emerging superbugs. Innovations like phage therapy, which uses viruses to target bacteria, offer hope for tackling resistant infections. With the right measures, there is potential to significantly reduce future deaths from AMR.