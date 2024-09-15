Understanding Triphala’s Benefits and Risks for Safe Use and Managing Potential Side Effects

Triphala is a traditional Ayurvedic remedy that has gained popularity as a treatment for various ailments, from constipation and dental issues to weight loss. It is also noted for its potential to reduce inflammation and offer protection against certain cancers, based on preliminary lab studies. Despite its wide range of uses, it is crucial to be aware of potential side effects that may accompany its benefits.

One significant concern with Triphala is its impact on the digestive system. Due to its natural laxative properties, it can cause diarrhea and abdominal discomfort, particularly when taken in large doses. Consuming Triphala on an empty stomach may exacerbate these issues, making it essential for individuals with existing stomach problems to consult a healthcare professional before increasing their dosage.

Pregnant and lactating women should avoid Triphala, as it may lead to complications such as lactation issues or even an increased risk of miscarriage. Kanikka Malhotra, a Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, emphasizes the importance of consulting a healthcare provider before taking any supplements during pregnancy to avoid these risks.

For those considering Triphala, it is important to seek guidance from a registered dietitian, nutritionist, pharmacist, or healthcare provider to ensure safe consumption. The optimal dosage is not well-defined in scientific literature, but recommendations typically suggest a range of 500 mg to 1 gram. Consulting with a professional can help determine the appropriate dosage for individual needs.

Additionally, the quality of Triphala supplements should be carefully checked, as some Ayurvedic products have been found to contain harmful contaminants such as lead, mercury, or arsenic. Ensuring that the supplement is sourced from a reputable provider can help mitigate these risks and ensure a safer experience with this ancient remedy.