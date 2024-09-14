New Yorkers Rank Low on Depression but Drop in Overall Happiness as Hawaii Tops 2024 List

During Suicide Prevention Month, Texas leaders are drawing attention to the critical shortages in mental healthcare that pervade the state. John Bielamowicz, Chair of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, emphasized that access to mental health services is crucial, often determining the difference between life and death for many individuals.

The discussion highlights the urgent need for significant improvements in mental health services across Texas.

A recent Forbes study placed Texas at the bottom of the rankings for mental health service access, indicating severe deficiencies in the availability of care. The federal government reported that nearly all of Texas’ 254 counties—246 to be exact—are underserved in mental health services.

This includes 137 counties with no psychologists and 32 counties with only one, underscoring the extensive gaps in mental health coverage throughout the state.

The Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists recently voiced concerns about new regulatory challenges that could exacerbate the problem.

Specifically, the board is worried about a new requirement from the sole national psychology licensing exam provider, which mandates an additional, costly test for Texas. Bielamowicz expressed concern that these additional barriers could further hinder the licensing of new psychologists, worsening the existing shortage.

In a proactive response, Dell Medical School is focusing on building a future workforce to address the mental health crisis. Their Integrated Behavioral Health Scholars Program is designed to create a diverse and culturally responsive behavioral health workforce, aiming to deliver integrated care to underserved communities in Texas.

Dr. Lloyd Berg of Dell Medical School stressed the importance of advocating for increased state support and funding to enhance mental health services.

Despite some progress, such as a historic $11 billion investment to expand mental health facilities in rural areas, more action is needed. Dr. Berg and other advocates believe that Texas must continue to build on these initiatives to improve mental health access for a larger segment of the population.

Bielamowicz will soon testify before the Texas Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee, focusing on proposed legislation to address these critical mental health needs and improve access to care.