Virus Transmitted Through Tick Bites Discovered in China That Affects Brain Function

Scientists have issued a warning about a new virus in China that spreads to humans via tick bites, with the potential to affect the brain.

The Wetland virus (WELV) was first identified in a 61-year-old man who had been bitten by ticks during a visit to a park in a wetland area of northern China.

Five days after the visit, the patient began experiencing symptoms, including fever, headache, and vomiting.

Following the initial discovery of Wetland virus in this patient, Chinese researchers launched a search to determine whether ticks and animals were carrying the virus. They analyzed nearly 14,600 ticks, identifying WELV material in five different tick species.

Among these, the species Haemaphysalis concinna, a rodent tick commonly found in China, Russia, and Central Europe, was most frequently identified as carrying the virus.

Additionally, the researchers found the virus in 17 hospital patients in China, all of whom had developed symptoms within a month of a tick bite. The virus was also detected in several animals, including sheep, horses, pigs, and rodents.

In laboratory mice, the virus caused deadly infections that reached the brain.

The human patients exhibited a range of symptoms, including fever, dizziness, headache, fatigue, arthritis, back pain, and nausea. One individual fell into a coma and had an elevated white blood cell count in the fluid surrounding their brain and spinal cord.

The virus caused tissue damage and blood clotting in these cases, but the positive news is that all affected patients recovered after treatment and were discharged within four to 15 days.

In light of this discovery, NewYork-Presbyterian recommends avoiding leaf litter and tall grass to reduce the risk of tick bites. If you enter wooded or leafy areas, it’s advised to spray your clothing with the insecticide permethrin beforehand.

Wearing light-colored clothing can help spot ticks more easily, while long-sleeved shirts and pants can help prevent them from reaching the skin.

After spending time hiking, camping, or gardening, it’s important to check for ticks in areas like your hair, ears, underarms, groin, waist, behind your knees, and inside your belly button.