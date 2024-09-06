‘Supercharged’ Probiotic Discovered in Hong Kong That May Be Twice As Effective As Weight-Loss Drugs

Ozempic has become a popular weight loss drug, used by millions of overweight and obese individuals. However, researchers in Hong Kong now suggest that you may not need Ozempic or similar injections to experience the same benefits.

They discovered that combining increased fruit and vegetable intake with a ‘supercharged’ probiotic can result in as much weight loss as the injections.

Synbiotics—a combination of probiotics and prebiotics often sold as supplements—are thought to balance gut bacteria, improving gut health, metabolism, and even the immune system.

Probiotics, which contain live microorganisms, have long been recommended to boost ‘good bacteria’ in the gut and aid in weight loss.

Prebiotics, on the other hand, promote the growth of these beneficial bacteria and support the absorption of nutrients like calcium, which strengthens bones.

In their study, scientists found that synbiotics could lead to faster weight loss than Ozempic, with participants who combined the supplement with extra fruit and vegetables shedding 5% of their body weight a month faster than those using the drug.

One product called Epetome offers a month’s supply of these potent tablets for £55, or £135 for a three-month supply.

Although these products do not claim to be weight loss aids, they are marketed to nourish friendly gut bacteria.

Other synbiotics are available online, priced as low as £23.99 for a month’s supply, whereas the cost of Ozempic in the UK averages £160 per month.

The study conducted by The Chinese University of Hong Kong followed 55 overweight and obese adults aged 21 to 65.

One group took daily synbiotics alongside a diet that included at least two servings of fruit and three of vegetables.

A second group only took synbiotics, while a third followed the diet without synbiotics. Over the course of eight weeks, half of those on the combined plan lost more than 5% of their body weight, while only one in five on the diet alone achieved the same result, and none from the synbiotics-only group reached this milestone.

Participants on the combined regimen also saw improvements in blood sugar and cholesterol levels and a reduction in a type of bacteria called megamonas, which has been linked to better body composition.

By comparison, early trials of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, showed that users lost a similar amount of body weight, though it took them three months to achieve what the synbiotics group accomplished in two months.

A 2022 study found that participants on semaglutide lost an average of 14.8 pounds (6.7 kg) after three months, equivalent to 5.9% of their body weight.

Another major trial in 2021 revealed that 86% of semaglutide users lost 5% or more of their body weight over 68 weeks.

The Hong Kong researchers noted, “Synbiotic supplementation plus a weight loss diet had more synergistic effects on body weight and BMI.”

They added that the combined approach holds potential for clinically significant weight loss if sustained over a year.

It’s important to note that other factors, such as smoking history or previous diets, may have contributed to the weight loss observed in the study.

Additionally, the mechanism behind semaglutide’s slimming effect is different from that of synbiotics. Semaglutide mimics a hormone called GLP-1, which is released in the gut after eating.

This hormone signals the pancreas to produce more insulin and also makes the brain feel full, reducing overeating.

Despite its effectiveness, semaglutide comes with side effects, including nausea, constipation, and diarrhea. Some users have even reported unusual symptoms like hair loss.

The drug has been available on the NHS in the UK since 2019 and in the US since 2017 for type 2 diabetics to manage blood sugar levels.

The latest data shows that 26% of adults in England are obese, with another 38% classified as overweight. In the US, an estimated 41.9% of adults are obese.

While Ozempic was designed to help these individuals, concerns have been raised about healthy weight people using the drug for cosmetic purposes, with some even requiring emergency care after taking it in an attempt to become “beach body ready.”